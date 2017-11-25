Sports

Royce Freeman sets Pac-12 rushing TD record

November 25, 2017

EUGENE, Ore.

Oregon's Royce Freeman set a Pac-12 record for career rushing touchdowns with his second touchdown Saturday against Oregon State.

The senior running back ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the opening quarter, then added a 13-yard scoring run before halftime, bringing his career total to 60.

He broke Ken Simonton's conference mark of 59 set at Oregon State between 1998-01.

He also took sole possession of 10th place on the NCAA career rushing touchdowns list, passing Nebraska's Eric Crouch and Nevada's Colin Kaepernick, who each had 59.

Freeman already has ongoing Oregon career records for rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns and 100-yard rushing games.

