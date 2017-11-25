Spight lifts Northern Colorado over South Dakota 63-62

Andre Spight had a career-high 28 points on Saturday and hit the go-ahead free throws with four seconds left to help Northern Colorado beat South Dakota 63-62 in the second night of the Sanford Pentagon Showcase.
Northern Colorado (4-2) trailed for most of the final 10 minutes after the Coyotes (5-2) went in front at 42-40. But the Bears stayed close and tied it at 54, 57 and 59 before first taking the lead at 61-60 on Jonah Radebaugh's pair of free throws with 29 seconds left.
South Dakota briefly retook the lead on Matt Mooney's jumper with 10 seconds left and also had Mooney's 3-point attempt that missed the rim at the buzzer.
Jordan Davis added 23 points for Northern Colorado, finishing eight short of 1,000 for his career.
Triston Simpson had 18 points, Tyler Hagedorn added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Mooney scored 12 for South Dakota.
