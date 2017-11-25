Iowa State cruises past Western Illinois 70-45

Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored a career-high 21 points and Iowa State cruised past Western Illinois 70-45 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win.
Fellow freshman Cameron Lard also notched a career-best with 14 points and rookie Terrence Lewis had 12 in 13 minutes — topping his career total for scoring — as the Cyclones (4-2) outscored the Leathernecks 41-20 in the second half.
Iowa State started slow, needing a 12-0 run to jump ahead just 29-25 at halftime. Lard then scored eight points in 101 seconds as the Cyclones pushed their lead to 47-34 early in the second half.
Lard added a dunk with 7:50 left that made it 56-37, allowing fans who watched their Cyclones get drubbed by 18 by a similar opponent, Milwaukee, in their last home game breathe a sigh of relief.
Never miss a local story.
Nick Weiler-Babb had six points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for Iowa State.
Dalan Ancrum had 14 points for Western Illinois (4-1), which fell a win shy of its second 5-0 start in three years. The Leathernecks, a strong 3-point shooting team, were just 5 of 25 from beyond the arc.
THE BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones might have a chance to be competitive in Big 12 games if Lard can put it together night in and night out. After notching a double-double in his collegiate debut, Lard combined for just four points in his next two games. But Lard has a ton of raw talent, and Iowa State is in need of difference makers as it rebuilds in 2017-18.
Western Illinois: The Leathernecks were the last team in the Summit League to lose a game — not bad for a team picked to finish last in that conference. Ancrum should be a problem for defenses in the Summit this winter.
UP NEXT
Iowa State will take all of next week off before resuming its schedule by hosting Northern Illinois on Dec. 4.
Western Illinois hosts IUPUI on Tuesday.
Comments