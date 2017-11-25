Sports

Charleston Southern sneaks by Illinois State 64-62 in OT

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:28 PM

NORMAL, Ill.

Javis Howard hit the only field goal in the extra period as Charleston Southern sneaked by Illinois State 64-62 in overtime on Saturday night.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr and Christian Keeling made three free throws in the final seconds to secure Charleston Southern's fourth straight win. Phil Fayne made three free throws for Illinois State's only points in overtime.

Fayne had hit a jumper to give the Redbirds a 59-57 lead with 3:27 left in regulation. Neither team could score until Christian Keeling drove for a layup with :31 left to tie the game and send it to overtime. The Redbirds' William Tinsley had a clear shot at a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation, but failed to connect.

Fleming and Keeling had 13 points apiece for the Buccaneers. Travis McConico added eight with 11 rebounds.

Keyshawn Evans led Illinois State (3-3) with 26 points.

