Sports

Idaho beats Cal Poly for 3rd place in Great Alaska Shootout

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:36 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Victor Sanders scored 24 on Saturday night, and Idaho led almost the entire way to beat Cal Poly 75-66 in the third-place game of the Great Alaska Shootout.

Sanders was 7 of 12 from 3-point range, Nate Sherwood added 17 points, Perrion Callandret scored 14 and Brayon Blake 10. The Vandals (4-2) led 57-39 near the middle of the second half after a 15-3 run.

The Mustangs (3-4) closed within 65-58 on Victor Joseph's 3-pointer with 2:44 left. But Callandret answered with a 3 and the Vandals made 7 of 10 foul shots from there.

Joseph led the Mustangs with 23 points and Luke Meikle and Donovan Fields added 10 each. Cal Poly finished fifth place in the eight-team tournament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cal Poly had an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 42-36 early in the second half and also made it close for a short stretch near the end of the first half before the Vandals had a 14-5 run and led 37-28 at the break.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video