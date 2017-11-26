BYU running back Riley Burt scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Honolulu. BYU won 30-20.
BYU running back Riley Burt scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Honolulu. BYU won 30-20. Eugene Tanner AP Photo
BYU running back Riley Burt scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Honolulu. BYU won 30-20. Eugene Tanner AP Photo

Sports

Squally Canada runs for 2 TDs; BYU beats Hawaii 30-20

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:48 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

Squally Canada ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns and BYU beat Hawaii 30-20 on Saturday night.

Joe Critchlow threw for 166 yards and a touchdown for BYU (4-9), which won three of its last five games.

Diocemy Saint Juste had just 39 yards rushing for Hawaii (3-9), but his 14-yard run in the fourth quarter set a single-season program record. Saint Juste ends the season with 1,510 yards rushing, surpassing Travis Sims' 1,498 yards set in 1992. Dru Brown had 258 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Canada ran for a 40-yard touchdown to cap the Cougars first possession, and he had a 13-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Critchlow's 11-yard touchdown pass to Neil Pau'u stretched the BYU lead to 20-7 late in the third.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Solomon Matautia scored on a 42-yard fumble return for Hawaii in the first quarter. Brown's 15-yard touchdown pass to Ammon Barker pulled Hawaii to 20-13 early in the fourth.

Riley Burt's first career touchdown for BYU, an 11-yard run, made it 30-13 with 3:46 left.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video