Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, competes during her first run in the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom race, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Killington, Vt.
Sports

American Shiffrin captures another slalom title in Vermont

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:33 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

KILLINGTON, Vt.

American Mikaela Shiffrin has picked up her first win of the season in convincing style, winning both runs of the women's World Cup slalom on Sunday.

Shiffrin, who won the slalom at Killington last year, finished with a combined two-run time of 1 minute, 40.91 seconds. She was 1.64 seconds ahead of runner-up Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who won the last two World Cup slaloms. Bernadette Schild finished third in 1:43.58, a distant 2.67 seconds back.

Shiffrin was the runner-up in Saturday's giant slalom and now leads the overall World Cup standings with 305 points. With a win and a second-place finish each, Shiffrin and Vlhova are now tied for the slalom points lead.

The win was the 26th World Cup slalom victory for Shiffrin, who is third all time. At just 22, she has won 32 races in all disciplines. The Killington slalom was her sixth World Cup win in the United States.

