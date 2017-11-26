Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Cleyon Laing
Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Cleyon Laing 90) tackles Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell during the first half of a CFL football game in the Grey Cup in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Winter wonderland: Calgary, Toronto play in snow in Grey Cup

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:11 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario

The 105th Grey Cup kicked off in a winter wonderland.

The Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts played on a snow-covered field at TD Place Stadium on Sunday night in the Canadian Football League title game.

Snow started falling about two hours before kickoff. By the time the teams took the field, officials were scrambling to clear the turf. Several dozen stadium employees raced with shovels to uncover the lines, while snow plows attempted to clear the end zones.

The temperature at kickoff was about 25 degrees. The snow was expected to fall most of the evening.

A pregame flyover featuring Royal Canadian Air Force's CF-18 Hornets was canceled because of the snow.

