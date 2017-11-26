Sports

Florida Gulf Coast breezes past St Francis (Brooklyn) 75-51

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:26 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Christian Terrell scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Antravious Simmons hit 7 of 9 shots and scored 15 as Florida Gulf Coast cruised past St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Sunday at the FGCU Shootout.

Ricky Doyle hit 5 of 7 shots for the Eagles (5-2) and scored 10, while RaySean Scott Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds as FGCU had a 43-26 advantage on the boards.

Rasheem Dunn had 10 points to pace the Terriers (1-5), who won only four games last season and are one of four original Division I programs who have never played in the NCAA Tournament — joining Army, William & Mary and The Citadel. Dunn knocked down 5 of 11 shots, but the rest of the Terriers made just 14 of 41 shots (34.1 percent).

Doyle hit two jumpers in a 10-2 run to open the game and the Eagles never looked back in search of their fifth-straight 20-win season.

