Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center left, shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, center right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center left, shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, center right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. Tony Ding AP Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center left, shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, center right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. Tony Ding AP Photo

Sports

QB Wilton Speight to leave Michigan as graduate transfer

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 10:46 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Wilton Speight is leaving Michigan as a graduate transfer.

The senior quarterback announced Sunday on Instagram he will take time to figure out where he will continue his career and education.

Speight thanked former coach Brady Hoke for giving him a chance when he had no other scholarship offers. He thanked coach Jim Harbaugh for understanding his decision. Speight was out for two months this season after a hit at Purdue cracked his vertebrae.

Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey will likely compete to be the Wolverines' quarterback next season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Peters played as a redshirt freshman before having a concussion earlier this month at Wisconsin. McCaffrey, a freshman who didn't play this season, is the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video