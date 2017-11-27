Sports

Ajax signs deal with Guangzhou to cooperate on youth academy

Ajax will share its experience in nurturing young talent with Guangzhou R&F and help the Chinese soccer club develop its own youth academy.

Four-time European champion Ajax signed a five-year, 10 million euro ($12 million) deal Monday, saying it will also help the Dutch club to grow.

Ajax director and former Netherlands international goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says the youth academy "has been extremely important to Ajax for decades in everything we do."

He says sharing the knowledge with Guangzhou "is good for both clubs."

Guangzhou R&F vice president Nicky Wong says Ajax "has the best youth academy in the world" and fits the Chinese club's style of play and plans for developing talent.

He says "we have great confidence in a fruitful cooperation."

