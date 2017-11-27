Sassuolo coach Cristian Bucchi follows the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Sassuolo coach Cristian Bucchi follows the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. ANSA via AP Elisabetta Baracchi

Relegation-threatened Sassuolo fires coach Cristian Bucchi

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:02 AM

SASSUOLO, Italy

Relegation-threatened Sassuolo has fired coach Cristian Bucchi.

The move comes two days after a 2-0 home loss to relegation rival Hellas Verona left Sassuolo in 16th place, only one point above the drop zone.

Bucchi was hired in June after Eusebio Di Francesco left to coach Roma.

Former Palermo and Udinese coach Giuseppe Iachini is the leading candidate to replace Bucchi.

Located near Modena, Sassuolo made its Serie A debut in 2013 and played in the Europa League last season after a sixth-place finish in 2016.

