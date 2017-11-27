FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale steps from the tunnel onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid's lineup in a Copa del Rey match against Fuenlabrada on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017 after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.
Sports

Bale set to return to Madrid's squad after injury layoff

AP Sports Writer

November 27, 2017 08:36 AM

MADRID

Gareth Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid's lineup in a Copa del Rey match this week after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the Wales forward has recovered from a left leg muscle injury and will play at least part of Tuesday's match against Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid won the first leg 2-0 against the third-division club.

Bale hasn't played since Madrid's 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Sept. 26. Plagued by injuries this season, his latest ailment came in practice while trying to recover from another muscle injury.

