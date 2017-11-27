Sports

Old Dominion dominates Maryland Eastern-Shore 83-44

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NORFOLK, Va.

B.J. Stith had 14 points on Monday night and Old Dominion dominated Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-44.

Michael Hueitt Jr. added 12 points, Xavier Green scored 11 and Trey Porter 10 for the Monarchs (5-2), who built a 37-14 lead by halftime and extended it with an 18-0 run in the second.

Miryne Thomas led the Hawks (2-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Jones scored eight.

The Monarchs had 17 offensive rebounds and converted that into a 19-2 edge in second-chance points. They outrebounded the Hawks 56-32 overall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Old Dominion had big runs in both halves while UMES slumped from the field. After Ahmad Frost cut the deficit to 9-7, the Hawks missed 16 of their next 17 shots and trailed by 22 even before the Monarchs ended the half with a pair of baskets. The Hawks had a 3-for-18 shooting slump in the second half.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video