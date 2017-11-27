Sports

Lamar hands UTEP 5th straight loss beating Miners 66-52

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas

Zjori Bosha scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Josh Nzeakor had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Lamar's fast start propelled it to a 66-52 win over UTEP on Monday.

Joey Frenchwood made a pair of 3s and Colton Weisbrod added another and Lamar had a 13-0 run three minutes in. Kobe Magee made a 3-pointer later for UTEP to reduce its deficit to 24-15, but Josh Nzeakor's layup started a 14-3 spurt and Lamar (5-1) led by double figures for most of the remainder of the game.

Frenchwood finished with 12 points and Weisbrod had 11.

Trey Wade led the Miners with 13 points.

UTEP (1-5) now has lost five straight and lost for the first time in the series history (4-1) between the two schools. The two teams hadn't played since the 1986-87 season.

