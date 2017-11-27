Sports

North Texas hangs on for 82-77 win over Grambling

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:36 PM

DENTON, Texas

Roosevelt Smart scored 23 points, including 8-for-8 shooting from the line, and North Texas hung on Monday night for an 82-77 win over Grambling.

A.J. Lawson added 12 points, Zachary Simmons and Ryan Woolridge added 11 points apiece and Jorden Duffy had 10 for North Texas (4-3), which hit 58 percent of its 52 shots from the field. Smart hit 3 of 6 from long range and marked his third straight game in double figures.

North Texas opened the second half with a 23-2 run capped by Duffy's 3-pointer to take a 59-40 lead before Grambling (1-5) rallied, getting a layup from Axel Mpoyo to tie the score at 72 with 2:58 left.

Smart hit a jumper at the other end to put North Texas back on top, Woolridge sank two free throws and Simmons went 1 for 2 from the line to pad the lead back to five, and the Mean Green protected the advantage the rest of the way.

Diontae Jones led Grambling with 16 points, Ivy Smith Jr. added 15 and Shirmane Thomas had 12.

