Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Buffalo Bills won 16-10.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Buffalo Bills won 16-10.

Sports

NFL Overreactions: Mahomes can save Kansas City's season

AP Pro Football Writer

November 28, 2017 02:14 AM

It's time for Patrick Mahomes to save Kansas City's season.

Alex Smith was an MVP candidate after leading the Chiefs to a 5-0 start with impressive wins at New England (9-2) and over Philadelphia (10-1) in the first two weeks. Smith had 18 touchdown passes and zero interceptions at one point. Since then, he's thrown four picks and only TD.

Mahomes was drafted to be the quarterback of the future. Teammates rave about his practice performance. The season is slipping away from Kansas City (6-5).

Coach Andy Reid has to bench Smith and start Mahomes if the Chiefs want to make the playoffs, right?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wrong!

Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy need to let Smith do the things he did early in the season when the offense was unstoppable. Smith took shots deep, the game plan featured creativity and defenses couldn't figure them out.

Now, the Chiefs are boring and predictable.

The problem isn't Smith . It's the playcalling.

Here are more overreactions following Week 12:

___

OVERREACTION: AJ McCarron will be the next quarterback for the Browns (0-11). Hue Jackson's pre-game hug sealed it.

REALISTIC REACTION: Jackson is 1-26. Will he be around to make that decision?

___

OVERREACTION: The Falcons (7-4) are going to win the NFC South thanks to the return of an explosive offense .

REALISTIC REACTION: Check back after they play Minnesota's stingy defense this week.

___

OVERREACTION: Tom Brady threw an interception because Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills says he got in his head.

REALISTIC REACTION: Stills should focus on catching the ball instead of trash-talking Brady.

___

OVERREACTION: Jay Ajayi is not happy with his role in Philadelphia.

REALISTIC REACTION: Ajayi will not become a distraction.

___

OVERREACTION: Blake Bortles proved against the Cardinals why the Jaguars (7-4) can't win with him at quarterback.

REALISTIC REACTION: They've managed to win seven games with a strong defense, a solid run game and Bortles under center.

___

OVERREACTION: Dak Prescott is an ordinary quarterback without Ezekiel Elliott.

REALISTIC REACTION: Spread the blame around.

___

OVERREACTION: The Broncos have a better chance with Tim Tebow than Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch or Brock Osweiler.

REALISTIC REACTION: Beating the Steelers in the playoffs wasn't enough for John Elway to keep Tebow around six years ago.

___

OVERREACTION: Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib will headline Wrestlemania 34.

REALISTIC REACTION: Ric Flair, at 68 years old, is more entertaining.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video