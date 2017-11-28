Sports

Hillsman leads No. 18 Texas A&M women past Prairie View A&M

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:09 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Khaalia Hillsman had 20 points, on 8-of-12 shooting, and nine rebounds to help the No. 18 Texas A&M women beat Prairie View A&M 98-70 on Tuesday night.

Danni Williams hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, Jasmine Lumpkin scored 13 and Chennedy Carter added 12 points for Texas A&M (5-1).

Williams hit back-to-back 3s to make it 10-2 and the Aggies never trailed. Hillsman converted a 3-point play to spark a 9-0 run that pushed the lead into double figures for good and TAMU led 49-27 at the break.

The Aggies shot 35 of 72 (49 percent) from the field and made more free throws (24) than Prairie View attempted (21).

Shala Dobbins had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordyn Penniman had 16 points and Dominique Newman scored 13 for PVAMU (2-4).

The Panthers were outrebounded 52-36 and outscored 56-24 in the paint.

