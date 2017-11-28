Sports

N Dakota beats Presentation 82-75 on Avants' career night

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:09 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Conner Avants scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Geno Crandall added 20 points with five assists, and North Dakota never trailed in beating NAIA Presentation College 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Marlon Stewart had a career-high nine of the 24 assists the Fighting Hawks (4-3) used in making 35 of 64 shots from the field (54.7 percent) and 6 of 27 from long distance (22.2 percent). Tray Buchanan had 10 points and Dale Jones grabbed 10 rebounds.

Avants scored six points in North Dakota's 14-4 opening run and the Fighting Hawks pulled away on a 13-0 run in which Avants scored six more. Crandall scored his 14th point of the half and North Dakota led 45-31 at halftime.

Avants' jumper kicked off an 11-2 run and North Dakota led by 22 early in the second half. Julius Jackson scored five points amid the Saints' final 11-2 run while the Fighting Hawks went scoreless for more than two minutes until Crandall's jumper with 1:33 to play.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jackson scored 32 points on 14-of-23 shooting, Deiontay Walters added 22 points, and Quadre Lollis had 11 boards for the Saints.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video