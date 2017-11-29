De Rossi can't shake tendency to overreact inside the area

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Roma's Daniele De Rossi, right, and Inter Milan's Joao Mario vie for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Roma, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. For all his leadership qualities, Daniele De Rossi still can't shake his tendency to overreact to physical contact. The Roma midfielder's slap to the face of Genoa's Gianluca Lapadula over the weekend was the latest in a long line of undisciplined behavior. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo