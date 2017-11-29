Sports

NC State loses 2 forwards to knee injuries

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:04 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Two North Carolina State forwards have suffered knee injuries.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel said sophomore Darius Hicks will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament while senior Abdul-Malik Abu is out on a game-by-game basis with knee soreness.

Hammel disclosed the injuries about 30 minutes before N.C. State's game against Penn State on Wednesday night.

Abu missed the first four games with a sprained right knee, and was held out of this one after reporting knee soreness. He's averaged only 18 minutes in his three games played.

Hicks, who didn't play in any of the three games in the Bahamas, tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in practice earlier this week and is out for the season. He averaged 4.3 points in four games.

