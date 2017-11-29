Sports

No. 25 Villanova women hold off Princeton 62-59

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:19 PM

PRINCETON, N.J.

Alex Louin scored 16 points, Adrianna Hahn added 15 points, and No. 25 Villanova held off Princeton 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Louin made two free throws with 4:03 left to extend Villanova's lead to 62-53 but the Wildcats went scoreless the rest of the way. Princeton's Bella Alarie made four straight free throws on back-to-back Tiger possessions and Abby Meyers' basket with 40 second remaining made it 62-59.

Megan Quinn missed a shot for Villanova and Gabrielle Rush's 3-pointer in the closing seconds was off the mark.

Mary Gedaka added 12 points and Quinn had seven points and 10 rebounds for Villanova (6-0), which improved to 63-9 against the Ivy League. It was Hahn's 37th career game in double figures.

Alarie had a career-best 29 points, nine rebound and three blocks for Princeton (3-2). She topped her previous career best of 26 by shooting 10 of 13 from the field, including all three of her 3-pointers, and hitting all six of her free throws. Leslie Robinson and Meyers each added 10.

Princeton led 30-29 at halftime behind Alarie's 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

