Clemson's Elijah Thomas, left, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete AP Photo
Sports

Clemson rallies to beat Ohio State 79-65

By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer

November 29, 2017 10:04 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Marcquise Reed scored 22 points and Shelton Mitchell had 19 as Clemson rallied in the second half to beat Ohio State 79-65 on Wednesday night in a Big Ten-ACC Challenge game.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to open the game, but the Tigers (6-1) fell behind and didn't take the lead again until a jumper by Reed put them up 54-53 with 11 minutes left in the game. They pulled away from there as the Buckeyes blew a lead for the second straight game.

Ohio State (5-3) pulled back to within 3 points with a Kaleb Wesson putback with 6:34 left, but a 15-4 run by the Tigers to finish the game made it a comfortable win.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 21 and Wesson had 15 for Ohio State.

Ohio State led 37-30 at the half. The Buckeyes had jumped out to a 13-point lead with about 8 minutes gone, but the Tigers climbed back in it on the strength of 10-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Aamir Simms.

BIG PICTURE:

Clemson: The Tigers were impressive in clawing their way back in the game for their best start since the 2013-14 season.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes faltered again after blowing a 15-point lead to Butler in the PK80 Invitational on Sunday.

UP NEXT:

Clemson: Hosts UNC Asheville on Sunday.

Ohio State: Plays at Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

