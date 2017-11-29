Sports

Quinnipiac's free throws down UMass 68-66

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:06 PM

NORTH HAVEN, Conn.

Isaiah Washington scored 14 points and Chaise Daniels scored 12 and Quinnipiac held off Massachusetts from the free-throw line for a 68-66 win on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Rich Kelly and Cameron Young combined to make four free throws in the last 27 seconds to seal it. Quinnipiac (2-5) was 22 of 27 from the free-throw line to just 3 of 5 for Massachusetts (3-4).

The Bobcats led 38-29 at intermission before the Minutemen closed the deficit to 50-47 on Rashaan Holloway's layup with 9:45 remaining. Holloway's dunk four minutes later gave UMass a 58-57 lead, but Kelly and Washington each made a pair of free throws and Young made a 3-pointer and Quinnipiac never trailed again.

Young and Andrew Robinson both scored 11 points in the win.

C.J. Anderson scored a career-high 23 points for the Minutemen, Holloway added 14 and Malik Hines collected 10 rebounds.

UMass has lost three straight. BYU beat UMass on Saturday by the same score.

