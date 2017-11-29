Sports

Howard makes record 11 3s, Marquette 18, in 95-69 win

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:39 PM

MILWAUKEE

Markus Howard broke his own school record with 11 3-pointers and Marquette made a program-record 18 treys in a 95-69 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Howard was 11 of 15 from the 3-point line, besting his previous record of nine, in scoring 33 points. He missed his only shot from inside the arc. The Golden Eagles (5-2) were 18 of 39 on 3-pointers for 46 percent while shooting 53 percent overall. They were only 9 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Andrew Rowsey was 6 of 12 from long distance and added 26 points. Sacar Anim scored 13 points with nine rebounds and Jamal Cain added 10 points.

Fred Sims Jr. scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Cougars (2-8), who were 7 of 22 from 3-point range. Deionte Simmons added 13 points and nine rebounds and Glen Burns 11 points.

Marquette led by eight at halftime before taking a double-digit lead for good with a 10-0 run early in the second half. The lead reached 31 points late.

