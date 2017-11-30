Sports

UC Davis closes on 16-0 run to beat Northern Colorado 56-51

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DAVIS, Calif.

Chima Moneke had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and UC Davis closed the game on a 16-0 run for a 56-51 victory over Northern Colorado on Wednesday night.

TJ Shorts II added 13 points for UC Davis (4-2). Siler Schneider chipped in 11.

Jordan Davis scored 19 point on 7-of-16 shooting to lead Northern Colorado (5-3), which lost to UC Davis 74-59 on Nov. 13 before starting a five-game winning streak.

The Bears made their last shot with 4:27 remaining to take a 51-40 lead. Shorts scored seven points, Schneider added five points and Moneke had four during the final stretch while the Bears missed seven field goals and two free throws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both teams shot poorly, under 32 percent from the field. The Aggies also missed 14 free throws while the Bears were 1-of-23 shooting from 3-point range.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video