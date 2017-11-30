Sports

2 plead guilty to embezzling from West Virginia youth league

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 03:30 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Two women have pleaded guilty to charges that they took thousands of dollars from a West Virginia youth soccer league for personal use.

WCHS-TV reports Crystal Lawrence and Kyra Phillips entered pleas to embezzlement Wednesday in Kanawha (kuh-NAW) County Circuit Court.

Court records show the pair bought items totaling nearly $5,900 with a debit card registered with the Riverside Youth Soccer League. The purchases included clothing, restaurant meals, cell phone expenses and concert tickets.

The pair had faced trial next week. Their sentencing is set for Nov. 29, 2018. They were ordered to pay full restitution or else they could face a maximum 10 years in prison.

