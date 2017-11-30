Vikings put 7-game winning streak on line against Falcons

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum rushes for a 9-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. The Vikings could take another big step in their bid to run away with the NFC North on Sunday when they match their seven-game winning streak against the Atlanta Falcons, who have won three straight. Jeff Haynes, File AP Photo