Sports

Chealey, Riller lead Charleston past Western Carolina 69-60

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:59 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Joe Chealey scored 18 points, Grant Riller added 17 and Charleston cruised to a 69-60 victory over Western Carolina on Thursday night.

Chealey was just 3-of-11 shooting from the floor, but made a pair of 3-pointers and 10 of 15 free throws. Riller was 5 of 15 from the floor. Cameron Johnson added 11 points for Charleston (5-2).

Mike Amius scored 22 points to lead Western Carolina (2-6), which is 0-5 on the road.

The game was tied 27-27 with about a minute left before the break. Charleston used a 27-11 run that spanned both halves and led 54-38 with 14 minutes left. Jaylen McManus scored all eight of his points, and Riller added six during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ashley Williams made back-to-back 3-pointers, and Amius scored six points during a 12-3 spurt by the Catamounts that capped the scoring.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video