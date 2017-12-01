No. 2 Oklahoma now has to win Big 12 title to get to playoff

In this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield 6) prepares to pass in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma could already be playoff bound, except Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Sooners have to play in the revived Big 12 championship game and beat No. 10 TCU for the second time in four weeks.