Texas seeing some top juniors leaving ahead of bowl game

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams 55) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in Austin, Texas. Texas is headed to its first bowl game since the 2014 season, yet some of the Longhorns’ top players aren’t sticking around to see what that’s like. Junior safety DeShon Elliott on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 announced he’ll enter the draft and skip the bowl game. The Thorpe Award finalist’s decision came after top junior offensive junior Connor Williams opted to do the same.