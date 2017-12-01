Matchups to watch in SEC Championship Game

Georgia’s offensive line vs. Auburn’s defensive line
In the first meeting, the Bulldogs could not get any movement up front against a tough front seven, and the Tigers held Georgia’s run game to only 46 yards. It was the only time all year that the Bulldogs did not total at least 185 rushing yards. For Georgia to be successful, it must get Nick Chubb and Sony Michel going on the ground. But Auburn’s front, led by Marlon Davidson, Nick Coe and Derrick Brown, will look to once again prevent the Bulldogs from generating a push.
Auburn’s secondary vs. Georgia’s receivers
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reportedly took issue with the Tigers’ secondary in the first meeting and turned in six plays to the SEC that featured missed defensive holding calls, according to CBS commentator Gary Danielson. While the Tigers may have been more hands-on than Smart would have liked, there’s no denying the physicality of their secondary, which in the Iron Bowl held Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley to three receptions for 38 yards. It will be a tough test for the Bulldogs’ receiving corps.
Georgia quarterback QB Jake Fromm vs. Auburn pass rush
Of any team Georgia has faced this year, Fromm faced the most pressure from Auburn’s defensive front, and the Tigers got the job done with mostly four-man pressures. Fromm was sacked four times and was placed in tough situations when throwing the ball. This time around, Fromm very well could be asked to pass on earlier downs to soften Auburn’s run defense. If so, he’ll need to make quick decisions with accurate throws to offset the pressure.
Auburn’s offensive line vs. Georgia’s defensive line
The Tigers’ offensive line was a work in progress early in the season, but as the year has rolled along they’ve become a reliable unit. This was the case in the Nov. 11 meeting between the two, when the O-line only surrendered two sacks and opened up holes for a run game that averaged a little over 5 yards per carry. The Bulldogs’ defensive linemen have been menaces for most of the year, but if they’re limited again by the Tigers, it will boost Auburn’s chances of winning.
Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham vs. Georgia’s secondary
It’s ideal for football players to be playing their best when the stakes are at a season-high, and it’s hard to argue Stidham isn’t doing just that. He had pinpoint accuracy for most of the victory over Alabama, and he showed marked improvement operating in and out of the pocket. The Bulldogs’ secondary has been prone to surrendering big plays downfield, something Stidham should look to take advantage of come Saturday.
Georgia special teams vs. Auburn special teams
On kickoffs and punt returns, Georgia has an advantage. The Bulldogs are second in the SEC, averaging 24.6 yards per kickoff return, and Auburn is last on defending kickoff returns, allowing an average of 28.1 yards attempt. Auburn is also last in the SEC in punt returns allowed, giving up 13 yards per play. Georgia’s Mecole Hardman will have every opportunity to break some big plays in this phase of the game.
Auburn’s running backs vs. Georgia’s front seven
The Auburn run game had great success against the Bulldogs in the first go-around, but who will take the bulk of the carries Saturday? Kerryon Johnson is nursing a shoulder injury he suffered in the Iron Bowl, and while all indications are that he will play, there has to be some concern about his status. Perhaps just as importantly, backup Kam Martin has also been dealing with injuries of late, hurting his ankle in the win over Alabama. If either running back’s play is significantly hampered, one of the Tigers’ best assets may quickly become a liability.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart vs. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn
Both Smart and Malzahn have dealt with same-season rematches as coordinators but never as head coaches. And neither has dealt with this kind of rematch in only a three-week span. With the previous game fresh on both coaches’ minds, there will be adjustments to be made on both ends. Smart must figure out a different way to attack that stingy Auburn defense, and Malzahn and his offense must be prepared for Georgia to shore up the running lanes that were wide open the first time. It will be a game of chess between the two coaches, before and during the game.
