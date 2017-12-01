Sports

Cubs non-tender former closer Hector Rondon

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:39 PM

CHICAGO

The Cubs have non-tendered right-hander Hector Rondon, parting with one of the most accomplished closers in franchise history.

Rondon is sixth on the team's career saves list with 77, all from 2014-16. The 29-year-old Venezuelan struggled in 2017 with a 4.24 ERA in 57 1/3 innings. He would have been due a raise on the $5.8 million he made this year.

The Cubs on Friday also tendered contracts to six arbitration-eligible players: infielders Kris Bryant, Tommy La Stella and Addison Russell; right-handers Justin Grimm and Kyle Hendricks; and left-hander Justin Wilson. Right-hander Matt Carasiti was granted his release, and catcher Taylor Davis was also non-tendered.

Chicago also agreed to a one-year deal with left-hander Dario Alvarez. The 28-year-old Dominican was 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 relief appearances with the Texas Rangers last season, striking out 17 in 16 1/3 innings.

