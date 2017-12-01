Sports

Righty Mike Morin, Royals reach $750,000, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Right-hander Mike Morin agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals that avoided arbitration, while the team declined to offer a big league contract to outfielder Terrance Gore and then reached agreement on a minor league deal once he was removed from the 40-man roster.

Morin was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Sept. 12 and posted a 7.94 ERA in six appearances for Kansas City.

His salary would drop to $250,000 while in the minors. He would earn a $50,000 bonus if he is an All-Star.

Gore appeared in 12 games for the Royals this year and didn't have a hit in five plate appearances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video