Watford's Marvin Zeegelaar grabs the t-shirt of Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Watford's Marvin Zeegelaar grabs the t-shirt of Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. PA via AP Daniel Hambury
Watford's Marvin Zeegelaar grabs the t-shirt of Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. PA via AP Daniel Hambury

Sports

Spurs grind out 1-1 draw at Watford after Sanchez red card

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 01:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WATFORD, England

Davinson Sanchez's 52nd-minute red card forced Tottenham to fight for a 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday, toughening its battle to climb back into the Premier League's top four.

Both teams had already scored when the Colombia defender was sent off for clattering Watford forward Richarlison with a forearm to the face, leaving Spurs with nearly all of the second half to hold out at Vicarage Road.

Christian Kabasele headed Watford into the lead in the 13th minute, and Son Heung-min's tap-in dragged Tottenham level in the 25th.

Tottenham survived a late penalty claim against Eric Dier, with Watford adamant the England international had handled Richarlison's cross. The visitors were fortunate earlier to see Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's long-range shot cannon back off the post and to safety.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tottenham has won just once in its last five matches in all competitions — four of them coming in the league — and has still not won away since the 4-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield on Sept. 30.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video