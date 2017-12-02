Late Griezmann goal puts Atletico closer to leader Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann scored an 88th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 to move closer to leader Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Atletico is within six points of the Catalan club, which was held by Celta Vigo to 2-2 at Camp Nou.
Atletico is only one point behind second-place Valencia, which plays at Getafe on Sunday.
"There is still a lot of league left," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.
Griezmann's winner was a tap-in after Saul Niguez's header went across the goalmouth toward the far post, where the France striker waited to score his fourth goal in his last three games.
"We know that we didn't play a great match, but the victory will give us confidence," Griezmann said.
It was the fourth straight win for Atletico, which dominated at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
"You can notice that the team has been improving," Atletico left back Filipe Luis said. "We can't be happy only to be playing a secondary role."
Sociedad got on the board first with a penalty kick converted by striker Willian Jose around the half-hour mark.
Atletico kept pressing and missing. It finally equalized in the 63rd when Luis cleared a defender inside the area and fired into the far corner.
The match opened up and Real Sociedad threatened on counterattacks, but Atletico's perseverance paid off when Griezmann capitalized on his chance near the end.
Real Sociedad, winless in three games, was coming off a humiliating elimination against third-division club Lleida in the Copa del Rey round of 32 after squandering a two-goal lead at home.
The Basque Country club remains seventh in the 20-team league.
BARCELONA SETBACK
Barcelona stumbled for the second consecutive week, losing points at home for the first time after 18 straight league victories at Camp Nou in a streak almost a year old.
Barcelona had won 11 of its 13 league matches entering the weekend. Its other setbacks were draws at Atletico Madrid and, last week, at Valencia.
Eighth-place Celta, which lost only two of its last five games against Barcelona, opened the scoring with Iago Aspas' close-range shot 20 minutes in.
Lionel Messi equalized two minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Paulinho, taking his league-leading tally to 13.
Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead after a low cross by Jordi Alba in the 61st, becoming Barcelona's 10th all-time top scorer with 127 goals in 165 games.
Celta evened the match less than 10 minutes later thanks to Maxi Gomez being set up by Aspas in a breakaway. Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti hurt his right hamstring in the play, and could be out until February.
Barcelona captain Andre Iniesta also had to be substituted because of an apparent injury early in the second half.
SEVILLA STAYS CLOSE
Sevilla moved to within eight points of Barcelona by defeating Deportivo La Coruna 2-0 with goals by Wissam Ben Yedder before halftime and Michael Krohn-Dehli in the second half.
Ben Yedder has scored five in his last three matches.
Sevilla has won four of its last five games in all competitions.
Deportivo is just outside the relegation zone.
