Appalachian State cruises to share of Sun Belt title

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017

BOONE, N.C.

Taylor Lamb passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to help Appalachian State wrap up a share of the Sun Belt Conference title with a 63-14 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

Lamb finished with 242 yards passing and 87 yards rushing. Thomas Hennigan caught all four TD passes for the Mountaineers (8-4, 7-1) and had five catches for 99 yards altogether.

Appalachian State finished the season tied atop the conference standings with Troy (7-1), which beat Arkansas State (6-2) on Saturday night to claim its share of the title.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-7, 4-4) opened the scoring with a three-play, 75-yard drive less than a minute into the contest. Lamb's 29-yard keeper in the middle of the first quarter tied it at 7 and sparked a run of 56 straight points for Appalachian State.

Daetrich Harrington ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Jalin Moore ran for 110 yards and two scores for the Mountaineers.

Jordan Davis had 105 yards passing and 78 yards rushing for the Ragin' Cajuns.

