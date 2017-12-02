Sports

East Carolina beats Delaware State 63-57

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:12 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C.

Isaac Fleming and Kentrell Barkley scored 17 points apiece and East Carolina held off Delaware State 63-57 on Saturday.

Shawn Williams scored 12 points and Jabari Craig grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pirates (4-4), who outrebounded the Hornets 51-33 and outscored them 34-28 in the paint in a game that featured 10 lead changes.

B.J. Tyson's 3-point play sparked a 10-0 second-half run and the Pirates led 48-40. Artem Tavakalyan's jumper tied it at 48, but the Pirates scored seven straight for a 60-52 lead with 1:35 left. The Hornets closed to 60-57 on Tavakalyan's 3-point play, but Williams and Craig combined for three free throws down the stretch.

Fleming's jumper put East Carolina up 10-2, but Tavalkalyan's 3-pointer with four seconds left gave the Hornets a 24-23 halftime lead.

Tavalkalyan scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Simon Okolue added 14 points for the Hornets (2-7).

