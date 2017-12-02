Sports

Maryland-Eastern Shore rallies to top American 74-70

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:07 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.

Tyler Jones scored 18 points, including the clinching free throws with 10 seconds left, Miryne Thomas had a double-double and Maryland-Eastern Shore rallied to defeat American 74-70 on Saturday.

Thomas had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Logan McIntosh and Ahman Frost added 13 points apiece for the Hawks (3-5), who trailed 45-37 at halftime.

Twice Frost hit 3-pointers to pull the Hawks within one in the final 10 minutes and a free throw by Thomas tied it at 67 with 3:37 to play. A Jones free throw made it 68-67 with 2:16 to go. After an American miss, Thomas made two more from the line for a 70-67 lead at 1:18.

The Eagles (2-4) missed again and Frost's two free throws with 41 seconds to go made it a two-possession game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 22 of 29 from the line while American went 5 of 12.

Larry Motuzis had 24 points and Sa'eed Nelson 20 for the Eagles.

