Sports

Georgia Southern beats NAIA's Tennessee Wesleyan 97-61

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

STATESBORO, Ga.

Jake Allsmiller scored 19 points and dished five assists as Georgia Southern snapped a two-game skid, beating Tennessee Wesleyan of the NAIA 97-61 on Saturday night.

Allsmiller was 6 of 11 from 3-point range for the Eagles (6-2). Tookie Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Jared Hamilton added another 15 points, David-Lee Jones Jr. had 12 and Quan Jackson 10.

The team averaged 55 percent shooting compared to 40 percent for Tennessee Wesleyan and had a 37-29 rebounding edge.

Georgia Southern took its time early, then poured it on to finish the half with Allsmiller draining three 3-pointers and Coye Simmons dunking for a 52-32 halftime lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 45-29 in the second half and cruised to the win.

Jalen Oliver scored 23 points for Tennessee Wesleyan. Kenny Dean added 15.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video