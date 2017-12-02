Sports

Houston Baptist beats Texas State 71-52

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HOUSTON

William Gates Jr. matched his career best with 18 points, Josh Ibarra added 14 with a career-high 17 rebounds and six assists, and Houston Baptist beat Texas State 71-52 on Saturday night.

Braxton Bonds and Ian DuBose scored 10 apiece and the Huskies (3-5) shot 54.9 percent from the floor to the Bobcats 30.5 percent. Ibarra grabbed his 617th rebound to enter the top-15 in program history.

Bonds' layup sparked a 9-2 run and the Huskies led 47-33 early in the second half. Gates Jr. hit a layup and a jumper amid an 8-1 run for a 17-point lead and the Huskies led 65-44 after his 3-pointer with 4:40 to play.

Jaleon Gates scored a go-ahead jumper and Houston Baptist led 15-10 on his 3-pointer amid a 7-0 run after the Bobcats went scoreless for 4 ½ minutes. The Huskies shot 59.1 percent from the floor, made all 10 of their free throws and led 38-30 at halftime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nijal Pearson scored 15 points for the Bobcats (4-4), who were outrebounded 39-28.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Running back DeQueavius Davison ran the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Blue Devils, and the Tiger sideline went wild

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

View More Video