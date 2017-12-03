Auburn Tigers learn their bowl fate

Although the Auburn Tigers fell short of making the College Football Playoff, their January plans are still looking peachy.
The Tigers have officially been selected to play in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Central Florida on New Year’s Day. It will be Auburn’s second straight game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Auburn lost to Georgia 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game Saturday.
The matchup between the two teams will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted by ESPN.
No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn in the @CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/DeH40AnBvm— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2017
Never miss a local story.
The Tigers will have their hands full against UCF, which will be led by future Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. The Knights enter the Jan. 1 showdown with a 13-0 record, the last win being a 62-55 victory over Memphis to clinch the AAC conference championship.
Auburn boasts a 23-16-2 all-time bowl record and has now made a bowl game in seven of the last eight seasons. The Tigers have a 3-0 record all-time against the Knights, with the Tigers winning the most recent meeting 28-10 in 1999.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments