Georgetown stays perfect with 76-60 win over Coppin St.

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 10:51 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Jessie Govan scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and unbeaten Georgetown beat winless Copping State 76-60 on Sunday.

Govan, a point off his career high, now has four double-doubles this season. He scored 16 points in the first half, made 7 of 10 from the free throw line and corralled eight rebounds.

The Hoyas started with a 9-3 lead and extended it to 18-9 before Coppin State went on a 14-7 run and closed to within two after consecutive 3-pointers from Taqwain Drummond and Lamar Morgan.

Georgetown (6-0) countered with a pair of 3s from Jamorko Pickett and Kaleb Johnson, and the Hoyas used a 12-4 run to close the half with a 37-27 lead. Trey Dickerson's layup with 7:55 left gave Georgetown a 56-46 and the Hoyas led by double figures the rest of the way.

Marcus Derrickson and Pickett each scored 13 for the Hoyas.

Karonn Davis led Coppin State (0-8) with 20 points — 10 from the free throw line — Tre' Thomas added 13 and Drummond scored 10.

