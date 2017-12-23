2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Football Team announced

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Football Team, one player was chosen a Offensive Player of the Year and one as Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, 28 players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 28 to the Second Team, and 46 to the Honorable Mention squad.
Offensive Player of the Year
Justyn Ross, wide receiver, Central
Defensive Player of the Year
Caleb Johnson, linebacker, Northside
Coach of the Year
Jamey DuBose, Central
First Team
Peter Parrish, quarterback, Central
Cal'von Harris, running back, Harris County
Marco Lee, running back, Hardaway
A'montae Spivey, running back, Central
Kinnes Dixon, offensive lineman, Central
Jakobe Greene, offensive lineman, Carver
Jahlil Ryles, offensive lineman, Central
Bayard Taylor, offensive lineman, Columbus
Jason Webb, offensive lineman, Northside
Jarius Thomas, tight end, Carver
Jacobi Cunningham, wide receiver, Carver
Mike Ramsey, wide receiver, Columbus
Jakhari Thomas, wide receiver, Hardaway
Tyler Moore, defensive lineman, Central
Talon Gamble, defensive lineman, Northside
Joseph Jones, defensive lineman, Carver
Andrew Ogletree, defensive lineman, Carver
Clyde Albright, linebacker, Hardaway
Dennis Brown, linebacker, Russell County
Jalen McWhite, linebacker, Central
Tucker Copeland, defensive back, Northside
Trevon Hudson, defensive back, Harris County
Devonte Mathews, defensive back, Central
Ray Thornton, defensive back, Central
AJ Burris, athlete, Northside
TJ Harvey, long snapper, Shaw
Kade Werner, kicker, Northside
Zach Johnson, punter, Centralentral
Second Team
Donovan Carter, quarterback, Columbus
Fred Davis, running back, Northside
Jaron Early, running back, Hardaway
Jalen Mitchell, running back, Russell County
PJ Branson, offensive line, Northside
Chris Hardaway, offensive line, Harris County
Gabe Manley, offensive line, Hardaway
Michael Stephens, offensive line, Hardaway
Connor Wills, offensive line, Harris County
Davis Day, tight end, Harris County
Quincy Brown, wide receiver, Northside
Anthony Miles, wide receiver, Central
Ian Rome, wide receiver, Columbus
Simeon Hill, defensive line, Russell County
Keevaugn Peterson, defensive line, Hardaway
Jimmy Randazza, defensive lineman, Northside
Dacorrion West, defensive lineman, Carver
AJ Dunham, linebacker, Hardaway
Nate Jones, linebacker, Central
Will Keller, linebacker, Northside
Devontae Matthews, linebacker, Central
Ahmad Butler, defensive back, Central
Jordan Geter, defensive back, Columbus
Kelvin Harris, defensive back, Carver
MJ Woods, defensive back, Central
Caleb Bailey, athlete, Columbus
Andres Espinoza, kicker, Northside
Tripp Vining, punter, Smiths Station
Honorable Mention
Carver: Xaiyhir Jacobs, QB; Josh Jones, OL; Khiari McCoy, ATH; Justin Swain, RB; Kevon Taylor, WR
Central: Will Clanton, WR; DeAnthony Miles, DL; Derek Moore, WR; Jamaar Spivey, RB
Columbus: Philip Adams, DE/H-Back; Anthony Bonner, DL; Chris Brown, LB; Brent Epps, DL; Darius Hill, WR; Josh Scarbrough, LB
Hardaway: Deandre Davis, LB; Courtland Dixon, CB; Dominique Ford, QB; Demarcus Hood, SS; Justin Jones, OL; Cedric Lockhart, OL; Jaylen Mitchell, LB; Tyrail Rosser, LB;
Harris County: Davion Mahone, QB; Landon Kirk, OL; Reed Mallard, DL; James Moore, OL; Cohen Perry, LB; AK Wortham, RB
Northside: Chandler Blanton, QB
Russell County: Spencer O'Connor, OL; JaQuon Pritchett, DB
Shaw: Chance Averett, LB; Mason Cook, OL; MJ Cooks, DL; Wason Davis, QB; Jakari Jefferson, DB; Mike Jones, DL; Derrick Kelley, KR; Bryant Knight, DL; Andre Lacy, DB; Daejon Lovett, ATH; Moussa Nabe, P; Laikyn Perry, LB; Brendan Willeford, OL
Smiths Station: Deondrae Williams, DL
