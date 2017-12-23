All-Bi-City 4A-7A Football Coach of the Year Jamey DuBose (Central) and Offensive Player of the Year Justyn Ross (Central). Not pictured: Northside’s Caleb Johnson, the Defensive Player of the Year
Sports

2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Football Team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

December 23, 2017 09:03 AM

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Football Team, one player was chosen a Offensive Player of the Year and one as Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, 28 players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 28 to the Second Team, and 46 to the Honorable Mention squad.

Offensive Player of the Year

Justyn Ross, wide receiver, Central

Defensive Player of the Year

Caleb Johnson, linebacker, Northside

Coach of the Year

Jamey DuBose, Central

First Team

Peter Parrish, quarterback, Central

Cal'von Harris, running back, Harris County

Marco Lee, running back, Hardaway

A'montae Spivey, running back, Central

Kinnes Dixon, offensive lineman, Central

Jakobe Greene, offensive lineman, Carver

Jahlil Ryles, offensive lineman, Central

Bayard Taylor, offensive lineman, Columbus

Jason Webb, offensive lineman, Northside

Jarius Thomas, tight end, Carver

Jacobi Cunningham, wide receiver, Carver

Mike Ramsey, wide receiver, Columbus

Jakhari Thomas, wide receiver, Hardaway

Tyler Moore, defensive lineman, Central

Talon Gamble, defensive lineman, Northside

Joseph Jones, defensive lineman, Carver

Andrew Ogletree, defensive lineman, Carver

Clyde Albright, linebacker, Hardaway

Dennis Brown, linebacker, Russell County

Jalen McWhite, linebacker, Central

Tucker Copeland, defensive back, Northside

Trevon Hudson, defensive back, Harris County

Devonte Mathews, defensive back, Central

Ray Thornton, defensive back, Central

AJ Burris, athlete, Northside

TJ Harvey, long snapper, Shaw

Kade Werner, kicker, Northside

Zach Johnson, punter, Centralentral

Second Team

Donovan Carter, quarterback, Columbus

Fred Davis, running back, Northside

Jaron Early, running back, Hardaway

Jalen Mitchell, running back, Russell County

PJ Branson, offensive line, Northside

Chris Hardaway, offensive line, Harris County

Gabe Manley, offensive line, Hardaway

Michael Stephens, offensive line, Hardaway

Connor Wills, offensive line, Harris County

Davis Day, tight end, Harris County

Quincy Brown, wide receiver, Northside

Anthony Miles, wide receiver, Central

Ian Rome, wide receiver, Columbus

Simeon Hill, defensive line, Russell County

Keevaugn Peterson, defensive line, Hardaway

Jimmy Randazza, defensive lineman, Northside

Dacorrion West, defensive lineman, Carver

AJ Dunham, linebacker, Hardaway

Nate Jones, linebacker, Central

Will Keller, linebacker, Northside

Devontae Matthews, linebacker, Central

Ahmad Butler, defensive back, Central

Jordan Geter, defensive back, Columbus

Kelvin Harris, defensive back, Carver

MJ Woods, defensive back, Central

Caleb Bailey, athlete, Columbus

Andres Espinoza, kicker, Northside

Tripp Vining, punter, Smiths Station

Honorable Mention

Carver: Xaiyhir Jacobs, QB; Josh Jones, OL; Khiari McCoy, ATH; Justin Swain, RB; Kevon Taylor, WR

Central: Will Clanton, WR; DeAnthony Miles, DL; Derek Moore, WR; Jamaar Spivey, RB

Columbus: Philip Adams, DE/H-Back; Anthony Bonner, DL; Chris Brown, LB; Brent Epps, DL; Darius Hill, WR; Josh Scarbrough, LB

Hardaway: Deandre Davis, LB; Courtland Dixon, CB; Dominique Ford, QB; Demarcus Hood, SS; Justin Jones, OL; Cedric Lockhart, OL; Jaylen Mitchell, LB; Tyrail Rosser, LB;

Harris County: Davion Mahone, QB; Landon Kirk, OL; Reed Mallard, DL; James Moore, OL; Cohen Perry, LB; AK Wortham, RB

Northside: Chandler Blanton, QB

Russell County: Spencer O'Connor, OL; JaQuon Pritchett, DB

Shaw: Chance Averett, LB; Mason Cook, OL; MJ Cooks, DL; Wason Davis, QB; Jakari Jefferson, DB; Mike Jones, DL; Derrick Kelley, KR; Bryant Knight, DL; Andre Lacy, DB; Daejon Lovett, ATH; Moussa Nabe, P; Laikyn Perry, LB; Brendan Willeford, OL

Smiths Station: Deondrae Williams, DL

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

  Comments  

