Central’s Justyn Ross named 2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Offensive Player of the Year

Entering the fall, no one football player in the Chattahoochee Valley had more attention than Central wide receiver Justyn Ross. True to form, the five-star wide receiver not only met fans’ high expectations but repeatedly defied logic with his out-of-this world play.
Ross was in a league of his own as a senior, reeling in 37 receptions for 730 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ross made it evident why the nation’s top college teams want him wearing their uniforms through his consistent play as well as his uncanny tendency to make jaw-dropping grabs.
“I feel like it was a great season for me and my team,” Ross said. “We accomplished a lot and set some records here at Central, but we came up short. It’s OK, because we made great bonds as brothers and as a family.”
Ross entered his senior season as a five-star, but he said back in the summer he still had room for improvement. Now that the year has ended, Ross said he felt like he has gotten stronger and also felt like he’s running more-polished routes.
It’s undeniable Ross stepped up his game in 2017, and you could chose practically any contest to make that case.
For Ross, his favorite moment was Central’s homecoming game against Prattville, when he made four first-half receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s blowout win over Prattville.
Of course, it would be a mistake to not talk about his shining moment in Central’s playoff run.
In the Red Devils’ second round game against Lee-Montgomery, Ross sent the Garrett-Harrison Stadium crowd to their feet with his second one-handed catch against the Generals this year. The play not only left the Lee coaching staff speechless, but it caught fire on social media, eventually gaining recognition on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays and on the Monday Night Football pregame show.
“I didn’t expect it to blow up like it did, for it to be on Monday Night Football and all that. It was a great feeling,” Ross said. “It was pretty neat, seeing everybody coming in and telling me how good it was.”
Now that the season is over, all eyes are on Ross to make his college decision. He said his choices are down to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida, and he plans to wait to sign on the traditional February signing day.
Ross explained the criteria he’s considering when it comes to his college choice.
“Just somewhere I can have a chance to develop more as a receiver, get on the field and play somewhere that my mom can come to,” Ross said.
Even though Ross will ride out the recruiting process, there’s no doubt the team who wins his favor will have landed a difference maker.
