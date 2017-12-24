The 2017 All-Bi-City Fall Softball individual winners: Brookstone’s Katherine Snavely (Offensive Hitter of the Year), Northside’s Brandon Jenkins (Coach of the Year), Northside’s Hannah George (Player of the Year) and Raelee Weaver (Pitcher of the Year)
2017 All-Bi-City Fall Softball Team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

December 24, 2017 09:00 AM

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Fall Softball Team, one person was chosen as Player of the Year, one as Pitcher of the Year and one as Offensive Hitter of the Year. Additionally, one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, 12 players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 12 to the Second Team and 10 to the Honorable Mention squad.

Player of the Year

Hannah George, pitcher/outfielder, Northside

Pitcher of the Year

Raelee Weaver, pitcher/third baseman, Northside

Offensive Hitter of the Year

Katherine Snavely, catcher/outfielder, Brookstone

Coach of the Year

Brandon Jenkins, Northside

First Team

Sydney Shackelford, pitcher, Harris County

Ansley Whitley, pitcher, Marion County

Mary Beth Cahalan, catcher, Northside

Abby Wynn, first baseman, Columbus

Emily Davis, second baseman, Columbus

Gabi Apiag, shortstop, Northside

Leslie Harris, third baseman, Brookstone

Tiera Brooks, outfielder, Harris County

Jada Chadwick, outfielder, Northside

Karlee Fuller, outfielder, Northside

Ashley Whitley, utility, Marion County

Zoe Willis, utility, Harris County

Second Team

Britney Foster, pitcher, Marion County

Lindsey Kyte, pitcher, Harris County

Madison Murray, catcher, Marion County

Ciara Jesus, first baseman, Northside

Kaylee Geter, second baseman, Harris County

Haley Johnson, shortstop, Brookstone

Morgan Charter, third baseman, Harris County

Kennedi Bedell, outfielder, Northside

Alexis Day, outfielder, Columbus

Hannah Morales, outfielder, Columbus

Lilly Mitchell, utility, Hardaway

Emily Holmes, utility, Northside

Honorable Mention

Columbus: Avery Hooper, pitcher/infielder; Lindsey Sanders, shortstop; Harris Co: Emily Dansby, second baseman/shortstop; Kaley Dowdy, utility; Ashleigh Duty, outfielder; Jordan: Alayna Moore, first baseman; Alex Garcia, outfielder; Marion Co: Kilby Kirksey, first baseman; Lilly McCorkle, outfielder; Amelia Rodriguez, second baseman

First Teamers not pictured: Ashley Whitley, utility, Marion County

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

