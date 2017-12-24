2017 All-Bi-City Fall Softball Team announced

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City 4A-7A Fall Softball Team, one person was chosen as Player of the Year, one as Pitcher of the Year and one as Offensive Hitter of the Year. Additionally, one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, 12 players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 12 to the Second Team and 10 to the Honorable Mention squad.
Player of the Year
Hannah George, pitcher/outfielder, Northside
Pitcher of the Year
Raelee Weaver, pitcher/third baseman, Northside
Offensive Hitter of the Year
Katherine Snavely, catcher/outfielder, Brookstone
Coach of the Year
Brandon Jenkins, Northside
First Team
Sydney Shackelford, pitcher, Harris County
Ansley Whitley, pitcher, Marion County
Mary Beth Cahalan, catcher, Northside
Abby Wynn, first baseman, Columbus
Emily Davis, second baseman, Columbus
Gabi Apiag, shortstop, Northside
Leslie Harris, third baseman, Brookstone
Tiera Brooks, outfielder, Harris County
Jada Chadwick, outfielder, Northside
Karlee Fuller, outfielder, Northside
Ashley Whitley, utility, Marion County
Zoe Willis, utility, Harris County
Second Team
Britney Foster, pitcher, Marion County
Lindsey Kyte, pitcher, Harris County
Madison Murray, catcher, Marion County
Ciara Jesus, first baseman, Northside
Kaylee Geter, second baseman, Harris County
Haley Johnson, shortstop, Brookstone
Morgan Charter, third baseman, Harris County
Kennedi Bedell, outfielder, Northside
Alexis Day, outfielder, Columbus
Hannah Morales, outfielder, Columbus
Lilly Mitchell, utility, Hardaway
Emily Holmes, utility, Northside
Honorable Mention
Columbus: Avery Hooper, pitcher/infielder; Lindsey Sanders, shortstop; Harris Co: Emily Dansby, second baseman/shortstop; Kaley Dowdy, utility; Ashleigh Duty, outfielder; Jordan: Alayna Moore, first baseman; Alex Garcia, outfielder; Marion Co: Kilby Kirksey, first baseman; Lilly McCorkle, outfielder; Amelia Rodriguez, second baseman
First Teamers not pictured: Ashley Whitley, utility, Marion County
