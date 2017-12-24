Northside’s Hannah George named 2017 All-Bi-City Fall Softball Player of the Year

It didn’t take long for Northside softball player Hannah George to establish herself as the top player in the area. With that said, it was only fitting that her senior year proved to be her most productive.
George was lights out in the circle and near-unstoppable in the batter’s box in 2017, posting a 17-1 pitching record with a 0.39 ERA and hitting .371 with 6 home runs. George was the driving force for a Northside team that went 34-3 and won the first state championship in program history.
“It was a big blessing,” George said of the state title. “We worked hard. We were passionate about it, and me and my team just buckled down and did what we were supposed to do. Winning a state championship was a great cherry on top to senior year.”
George’s stardom shined throughout the 2017 season, but it was never brighter than in the second game of the state title series against Stephens County.
In her second start of the day, she completely shut down the Lady Indians to the tune of one allowed hit and eight strikeouts. As if her pitching performance wasn’t enough, she hit an RBI single to the wall that gave Northside a lead it would not relinquish in a 6-0 victory.
George ended the game the only way she could: by striking out the last Stephens County batter. After the game, George said it was understood she was going to pitch the second game after a tough 2-0 loss to start the morning.
“There was no doubt,” George said. “Even if I didn’t have my best stuff, I knew my team would come and rally behind me.”
George set several records at Northside, including career batting average (.427) and career home runs (23). She’s has signed to play collegiately at North Carolina, the school she committed to as a sophomore.
George’s first three years at Northside were as productive as any softball player that came before her in the area. Her senior year took it to a whole new level, leaving behind a career few could ever possibly match.
“She’s leaving with 114 wins in four years,” Northside coach Brandon Jenkins said. “She’s also laid the foundation for our program moving forward for future girls who want to come play with us. It’s lets them know that with the hard work and the dedication, your dreams can come true.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
