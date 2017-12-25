2017 All-Bi-City Volleyball Team announced

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City Volleyball Team, one person was chosen as Player of the Year, while one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, 12 players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 12 to the Second Team and 13 to the Honorable Mention squad.
Player of the Year
Nevaeh Edwards, Northside
Never miss a local story.
Coach of the Year
Lindsay Johnson, Northside
First Team
Genesis Adams, Hardaway
Sarah Baucham, Northside
Berkleigh Davidson, Northside
Lauren Duncan, Northside
Laney Horiuchi, Harris County
Meg Kenimer, Brookstone
Lariya LaGrand, Jordan
Carla Narvaez, Shaw
Savanna Ogle, Columbus
Suzie Sikes, Harris Co
Nyah Whittlesey, Columbus
Tierra White, Columbus
Second Team
Sydney Blackmon, Columbus
MaCayla Clements, Northside
Ashley Cox, Columbus
Lucy Graham, Brookstone
Allie Hansen, Harris County
Logan Haynes, Harris County
T'Keya Hill, Jordan
Caroline Irving, Northside
Brooke McCarty, Harris County
Deyanna McKinney, Hardaway
Tytiana Morris, Jordan
Raquel Stewart, Shaw
Honorable Mention
Brookstone: Lucy Laughbaum, Antonia Nunley, Dylann Russell, Zoe Vazquez; Carver: Kaela Archie, Shania Riles; Harris County: JLee Whearly, Camryn Willis, MaKendra Sparks; Jordan: Znyaha Bohannon, Chloe Tomlinson; Shaw: India Roper, Masina Solia
First Teamers not pictured: Hardaway’s Genesis Adams and Jordan’s Lariya LaGrand
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments