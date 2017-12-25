Northside volleyball is well represented with 2017 All-Bi-City Volleyball Player of the Year Nevaeh Edwards and Coach of the Year Lindsay Johnson
Sports

2017 All-Bi-City Volleyball Team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

December 25, 2017 09:05 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City Volleyball Team, one person was chosen as Player of the Year, while one coach was chosen for Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, 12 players were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 12 to the Second Team and 13 to the Honorable Mention squad.

Player of the Year

Nevaeh Edwards, Northside

Coach of the Year

Lindsay Johnson, Northside

First Team

Genesis Adams, Hardaway

Sarah Baucham, Northside

Berkleigh Davidson, Northside

Lauren Duncan, Northside

Laney Horiuchi, Harris County

Meg Kenimer, Brookstone

Lariya LaGrand, Jordan

Carla Narvaez, Shaw

Savanna Ogle, Columbus

Suzie Sikes, Harris Co

Nyah Whittlesey, Columbus

Tierra White, Columbus

Second Team

Sydney Blackmon, Columbus

MaCayla Clements, Northside

Ashley Cox, Columbus

Lucy Graham, Brookstone

Allie Hansen, Harris County

Logan Haynes, Harris County

T'Keya Hill, Jordan

Caroline Irving, Northside

Brooke McCarty, Harris County

Deyanna McKinney, Hardaway

Tytiana Morris, Jordan

Raquel Stewart, Shaw

Honorable Mention

Brookstone: Lucy Laughbaum, Antonia Nunley, Dylann Russell, Zoe Vazquez; Carver: Kaela Archie, Shania Riles; Harris County: JLee Whearly, Camryn Willis, MaKendra Sparks; Jordan: Znyaha Bohannon, Chloe Tomlinson; Shaw: India Roper, Masina Solia

First Teamers not pictured: Hardaway’s Genesis Adams and Jordan’s Lariya LaGrand

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

