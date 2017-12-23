Indians sign 1B Yonder Alonso to 2-year, $16 million deal

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mariners' Yonder Alonso doubles against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game in Seattle. A person familiar with the negotiations says free-agent first baseman Yonder Alonso and the Cleveland Indians have agreed to contract terms. Alonso’s deal is contingent on him passing a physical, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo