Sports

2017 All-Bi-City Boys Cross Country Team announced

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 08:30 AM

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City Boys Cross Country Team, two runners were selected as Runner of the Year, and one coach was selected as Coach of the Year.

Along with those individuals, 10 runners were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 12 to the Second Team and 17 to the Honorable Mention squad.

Runners of the Year

Silas Franklin, Smiths Station; Alex Salgado, Columbus

Coach of the Year

Ron Peters, Smiths Station

First Team

Demarcus Boulware, Jordan

Jack Forbes, Northside

Tallon Hairston, Smiths Station

Tyler Harman, Smiths Station

Seth Mattocks, Smiths Station

Andrew McGinnis, Calvary Christian

Chandler Moulton, Smiths Station

Caleb Pattillo, Brookstone

Savian Taylor, Smiths Station

Andrew White, Columbus

Second Team

Ryan Drew, Brookstone

Gage Dubberly, Smiths Station

Shaquile Harvey, Spencer

Charles Hughes, Smiths Station

Dawson Jeffcoat, Smiths Station

Briggs Kalish, Brookstone

Joey Kohler, Smiths Station

Sib Saber, Brookstone

Noah Stenslie, Brookstone

Koby Stephens, Northside

Ben Thompson, Northside

EJ Tymes, Calvary Christian

Honorable Mention

Columbus: Christopher Hunter, Jake Tegtmeier, Michael Williams; Harris County: Jake Eishen, John Phillips; Kendrick: Eduardo Delgado, Henry Stoneback, Xavier Thomas; Pacelli: Ben Brewster, Marcel Dawson, Austin Floyd, Joseph Green, Nick Oliver; Russell County: Quantavious Powell, Jahquon Smith; Spencer: Isaiah Arredondo, Daniel Robles

First Teamer not pictured: Tyler Harman, Smiths Station

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

