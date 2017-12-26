2017 All-Bi-City Boys Cross Country Team announced

As part of the 2017 All-Bi-City Boys Cross Country Team, two runners were selected as Runner of the Year, and one coach was selected as Coach of the Year.
Along with those individuals, 10 runners were chosen to the All-Bi-City First Team, 12 to the Second Team and 17 to the Honorable Mention squad.
Runners of the Year
Silas Franklin, Smiths Station; Alex Salgado, Columbus
Coach of the Year
Ron Peters, Smiths Station
First Team
Demarcus Boulware, Jordan
Jack Forbes, Northside
Tallon Hairston, Smiths Station
Tyler Harman, Smiths Station
Seth Mattocks, Smiths Station
Andrew McGinnis, Calvary Christian
Chandler Moulton, Smiths Station
Caleb Pattillo, Brookstone
Savian Taylor, Smiths Station
Andrew White, Columbus
Second Team
Ryan Drew, Brookstone
Gage Dubberly, Smiths Station
Shaquile Harvey, Spencer
Charles Hughes, Smiths Station
Dawson Jeffcoat, Smiths Station
Briggs Kalish, Brookstone
Joey Kohler, Smiths Station
Sib Saber, Brookstone
Noah Stenslie, Brookstone
Koby Stephens, Northside
Ben Thompson, Northside
EJ Tymes, Calvary Christian
Honorable Mention
Columbus: Christopher Hunter, Jake Tegtmeier, Michael Williams; Harris County: Jake Eishen, John Phillips; Kendrick: Eduardo Delgado, Henry Stoneback, Xavier Thomas; Pacelli: Ben Brewster, Marcel Dawson, Austin Floyd, Joseph Green, Nick Oliver; Russell County: Quantavious Powell, Jahquon Smith; Spencer: Isaiah Arredondo, Daniel Robles
First Teamer not pictured: Tyler Harman, Smiths Station
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
